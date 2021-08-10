Members of an inmate work crew from Two Rivers Correctional Institution help clear flood-damaged material from a home at the Riverview Mobile Home Estates in Pendleton Feb, 12, 2020. Ten adults in custody at the state prison in Umatilla get to participate in an outing the morning of Aug. 20, 2021, at the Hermiston Splash Pad. The events are part of the Oregon Department of Corrections efforts to help inmates break cycles of criminal behavior.