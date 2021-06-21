PENDLETON — A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy on Sunday, June 20, killed an adult male chimpanzee at the site of the former nonprofit named after the primate.
Sheriff's deputies, along with Pendleton police and fire, responded at about 8 a.m. to 42251 Reith Road, the home of Tamara Brogoitti and her chimpanzee, Buck, which has resided there for approximately 17 years, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Brogoitti called for help because Buck was out of his cage and had bit her adult daughter, who is 50, multiple times.
Brogoitti reported her daughter was trapped in the basement bedroom and needed immediate medical assistance, according to the sheriff's office.
But to render aid to her, a sheriff's deputy put down the chimp at Brogoitti's request.
"The chimp was dispatched by one shot to the head," the sheriff's office reported.
The daughter suffered several bites to her torso, arms and legs, the sheriff's office reported, and medics rendered aid and rushed her and her mother to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
Brogoitti from 2010 to early 2019 operated the Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue at her ranch. The nonprofit primarily housed and cared for horses the sheriff’s office seized in abuse and neglect cases.