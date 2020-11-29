By the East Oregonian
PENDLETON — Coronavirus cases are once again rising on average in Umatilla County, according to the county’s public health director and epidemiologist.
But are they all being reported?
Since mid-October, average daily cases reported by health officials has increased from 13 cases per day to 33, according to Umatilla County Public Health Department data provided.
But as Oregon has seen a surge in recent daily case counts, Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director, said he is concerned many may be going unreported in the county as residents decline to work with contact tracers.
“We’re back to seeing more folks who aren’t answering the phone or are refusing to be interviewed,” Fiumara said. “If everybody answered their phone, we probably wouldn’t be where we’re at with this number of cases.”
As coronavirus cases surged throughout Umatilla County in July, 357 people with confirmed or presumed cases of the virus were unable to be contacted and interviewed by health officials, according to Fiumara. That’s nearly 25% of the county’s total cases that month.
“Our staff takes a lot of pride in their jobs, and when their task is to follow up with everybody, find their close contacts, find out who they’re talking to, they get discouraged when they spend all their time trying to do that and aren’t able to do so,” Fiumara said.
Fiumara said that since summer the percentage of people who are not cooperating with tracers has increased in the county on average. That’s raised concerns heading into a winter that has already shown record-high case counts, hospitalizations and reported deaths in the rest of Oregon.
“There’s a difference for us in the surge now compared to the surge in July,” he said. “Most of the surge in July was driven by essential workers. We’re definitely seeing a much bigger uptick (now) in social gatherings and so forth. And I think that’s been the case for the state throughout this (pandemic).”
According to Fiumara, the county health department has determined that since the start of the pandemic, nearly 100 cases in Umatilla County have been tied to parties alone. However, this is likely fewer than the actual number, as people at several parties refused to tell the health department who else had attended.
“That makes us feel like there’s more of this going on than we’re aware of,” he said. “We’re what, eight, nine, 10 months of ‘Don’t go anywhere, don’t do anything.’ And at a certain point, people get tired of it.”