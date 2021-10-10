PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Historical Society has received $15,000 for maintaining and upgrading the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton.
The grant funding comes from Union Pacific Railroad, the historical society announced in a press release. The funding will be used to replace the museum's doors and redesign the admissions area. It is part of the historical society's capital improvement project.
“The capital improvements project, with funding from the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program, will help ensure that the Heritage Station Museum continues to be a vibrant community space that contributes to the distinct identity of Pendleton, and is a destination for families and visitors to this region,” per a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.