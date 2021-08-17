PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is considering a request to expand the urban growth boundary when it meets Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.
The city of Umatilla wants the county to co-adopt a change to the city’s UGB that would add 150 acres of boundary, which then the city would annex for light industrial use.
The board also plans to consider a community justice grant application, a community corrections plan and a payment for annual maintenance and license for software for the Community Developmental Disabilities Program. The meeting includes an executive session regarding employment.