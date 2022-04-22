PENDLETON — Uber has the green light to go in Pendleton.
The city council in a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday evening, April 19, approved a five-month long pilot program to allow ride-hailing services to operate in Pendleton along with taxis. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the program took effect immediately.
In most cases, the council has a first reading of a new ordinance, then at the next meeting has the second reading and public hearing before casting a vote. But for this matter, Corbett said, the council voted unanimously to call for the first and second readings at one meeting, then by unanimous vote held a public hearing and voted unanimously to approve the program.
Usually a new ordinance goes into effect 30 days after passage, he said, but this had an emergency clause that put the program into effect upon passage.
The vote came after weeks of contention and discussion about allowing ride-hale services to operate in Pendleton. According to the staff report from city attorney Nancy Kerns and finance director and transportation administrator Linda Carter, Pendleton’s ordinance is based upon similar ordinances a number of Oregon communities have adopted.
“There are no requirements for hours of operation and no regulation of fares,” the memo states, and after five months the pilot program sunsets unless the council adopts it permanently.
When the window closes, according to the memo, the city council needs to determine whether the ordinance:
• Protects the public.
• Meets the transportation needs of the public, including having a viable contractor for city provided public transportation.
•Allows new modes of transportation services, which will not overwhelmingly compete with the city’s transportation contractor, Elite Taxi.
So if the council does not take it up, Corbett said, it ends.
