RICHLAND — A Richland man was killed Oct. 15 by Idaho police after shooting at officers several times during a high-speed chase.
An attempted murder warrant had been issued earlier this month for Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, for shooting his ex-girlfriend outside Legends Casino in Toppenish.
A Caribou County, Idaho, deputy spotted McKenzie about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in a white truck and acting suspiciously, according to sheriff's reports and the Idaho State Journal.
When the deputy approached the truck, McKenzie sped off. As deputies followed him, McKenzie fired several times at them, said sheriff's officials.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and several other agencies joined the pursuit, as he wound down roads in southeast Idaho. Officers tried to use spike strips to stop him, but he kept driving even on damaged tires.
The 20-minute chase ended near McCammon, Idaho, about 20 miles south of Pocatello, when he stopped, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
After McKenzie made a "lethal threat" toward officers, they shot and killed him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman said McKenzie had pointed a gun at the deputies, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
No officers were wounded.
The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The team is made up of officers throughout the region and are brought in to investigate officer-involved shootings.
McKenzie has a history of trouble with the law in Yakima County, including convictions for harassment, witness intimidation and violating a protection order in 2009.
He was currently wanted after his ex-girlfriend was found outside the Yakama Nation-owned casino about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 4.
She told deputies that McKenzie had stepped out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at her and fired. The first shot hit her in the stomach. After she fell to the ground, he shot again, grazing her head, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Coroner officials said he was a Richland resident but online records show his most recent address was in Outlook, about 45 miles west of the Tri-Cities area of Washington.
