Picante Mexican Taqueria brings its bold colors and even bolder flavors of Mexico to Kennewick when it debuts March 30 in downtown Kennewick following a year-long renovation of the popular restaurant space.
Owner Daisy Vargas won over fans when she launched Picante as a food truck in January 2020, dishing up her mother’s and grandmother’s favorite dishes in a former Gourmet Grub Bus. She transformed it into a bold, red billboard and parked at RAD Cab on West Columbia Drive.
Opening just before pandemic shutdowns crippled sit-down restaurants, Picante thrived as customers turned to outdoor dining and embraced the tastes of Manzanillo and Colima, Mexico.
Her thoughts turned to brick-and-mortar restaurants while she was eating at 4th Base Pizza & Wingz — the spot she now occupies.
She remembered eating Mexican food in the same spot when it was Don Antonio Mexican Restaurant. She loved the coziness and the patio and made a mental note that if it ever came available, it would be a good home.
Older Tri-Citians remember it as the long-time home of O’Henry’s Go Go. 4th Base closed and her dream came true.
She closed the food truck in August 2022, and turned her attention to restoring a building that needed all new plumbing and significant upgrades.
Picante the brick-and-mortar restaurant shares a menu with Picante the food truck. The family mole recipe is the base for its dishes. The menu includes fan favorites such as enchiladas, burria, chili relleno, burritos, shrimp specialties and and for breakfast, churro waffles and much more. Vargas said her recipes are based on family favorites, updated for modern tastes.
The restaurant has applied for but not yet received a license to serve liquor. When it opens, it will be an all-ages restaurant, but the hours will shift once it is able to serve and will become 21-and-over for part of the day. For opening day on March 30, hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
