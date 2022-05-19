The Tri-Cities Airport has received a significant chunk of funding to help pay for improvements needed for future growth.
The airport got $7.4 million from the Airport Infrastructure Plan. It was the second highest award in Washington state, behind the Pullman-Moscow Airport, which received $21 million.
In all the state received about $39 million in grant funding.
The award is intended to help build a 3,500-foot taxiway at the airport, according to Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office.
“As we continue our pandemic recovery, more Washingtonians are taking to the skies and showing just how crucial it is to make investments now in our airport infrastructure to prepare for future growth,” she said in the news release.
“This $38.68 million in airport infrastructure funding will play a vital role in maintaining Washington state’s airport conditions and increasing passenger capacity. These grants will help ensure that our airports grow in tandem with the regions they serve.”
About a dozen other Eastern Washington airports also received grants, including a $322,000 award for the Walla Walla airport to be used for new snow removal and deicing equipment.
Airport Director Buck Taft expects the taxiway to take about two years to be completed.
Business park
The Port of Pasco, which runs the airport, also recently submitted paperwork for another taxiway and road extension for future development at the airport’s business park.
According to documents filed recently with Washington state, the second taxiway is part of a larger, expansion oriented project at the airport.
That project also will see the second new taxiway added, Rickenbacker Road extended to connect with Varney Lane, utilities expanded along the new roadway and grading of 19 acres of pad sites for future hangars.
Taft said they hope to get started on this project by the end of the summer. It’s still in the design and bidding phase, but would cost about $3 million total.
