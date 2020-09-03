Labor Day is just a few days away, and while some of us will be staying at home, others of us are heading out into the sun to take advantage of that last slice of summer.
Washington state Department of Transportation has released some tips for how to plan ahead for traveling over the long holiday weekend.
Know before you go
It’s easy to venture out without checking road conditions. Here’s what WSDOT suggests.
Another thing to look at is the traffic volume charts that will help determine the best times to make your trip with battling traffic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions barring travel from the United States to Canada, there will be no traffic charts to the Canadian border.
Construction delays
Road construction is suspended Sept. 4-7, but WSDOT warns travelers to expect delays on the mountain passes, particularly the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass.
Puget Sound toll rates
On Monday, weekend toll rates will be in effect on State Route 520 and the SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 routes will be free for motorists traveling on Monday. For more information and pricing, drivers are encouraged to go to the Good to Go page.
Ferry schedule
For those taking the Washington State Ferries this weekend, expect long waits and to be required to remain in your car. There will be reduced route schedules and those riding the ferry will need to maintain proper social distance and wear masks.
Some parks are closed
A handful of state parks are closed including Camp Wooten.
For more information about state parks that are open, go to parks.state.wa.us/1181/Parks-opening.
Weather forecast
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around the Puget Sound, with highs from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. East of the Cascades, it’ll be a scorcher, with highs reaching toward 100 in places.
Gas prices
AAA reports that the average gas price in Washington state was $2.84 per gallon as of Wednesday, so filling your tank shouldn’t break the bank, at least not comparatively speaking.
More information
For more information on traffic updates and road developments, log onto wsdot.wa.gov/news, wsdot.com/traffic, and dial into 511.