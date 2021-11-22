Police and other state agencies have a Thanksgiving week forecast that doesn’t involve turkey, yams or pumpkin pie.
There’s a strong chance of traffic and congestion, especially on Interstate 90 headed over Snoqualmie Pass in either direction, so officials recommend planning ahead and allowing plenty of time to reach your destination.
The AAA travel agency’s Washington state office predicts more than 1.4 million Washingtonians will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 16% over 2020, the agency announced last week.
Of those travelers, 87% are expected to reach their destination by car, with the busiest times predicted from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, and 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, AAA Washington reported.
Washington State Patrol officials report their troopers are ready for the increased traffic, and are conducting emphasis patrols through Sunday, Nov. 28, as many Washington State University students began traveling across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break.
These emphasis patrols place an increased WSP presence on State Routes 25 and 195 as well as Interstate 90, especially over Snoqualmie Pass, as troopers focus on vehicles driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving, speeding and other collision-causing violations.
Good all-season or snow tires, as well as tire chains, are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes, said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.
Snow is predicted Tuesday over the Cascade Mountains, with the National Weather Service predicting 6 to 8 inches for Snoqualmie Pass between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Also part of the weekend travel picture is the annual Apple Cup football game, which this year has Washington State traveling to face the University of Washington at 5 p.m. Friday in Seattle.
The state Department of Transportation encourages football fans and all travelers to consult the agency’s online resources to check traffic and road conditions across the state.
This year, WSDOT is asking travelers to be especially prepared for winter travel as staffing challenges mean the agency may not be able to deliver the same level of service as in years past.
Crews will still be out plowing roadways, but some roads may have snow or ice on them longer, some road or pass closures may last longer and some areas may not get plowed as often as in years past.
WSDOT officials say their crews need the public’s help in preventing avoidable closures by ensuring vehicles have proper equipment and drivers are not going too fast for conditions.
Finally, State Route 123 Cayuse Pass, SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 20 North Cascades Highway have all closed for the season and are not available for holiday travel. These passes close every winter due to avalanche danger, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage and no nearby emergency response services.
