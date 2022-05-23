Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is using sonar to search the Walla Walla River for a missing swimmer who disappeared in the water Sunday.
A man in his mid-to-late 30s was fishing with friends at Madame Dorion Memorial Park when he decided to go swimming about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. He never returned, according to scanner reports.
The park is near Wallula Junction south of Burbank where the Walla Walla River meets the Columbia River.
His friends called 911, and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and the Pasco Fire Department responded. Dive Rescue divers searched for the man until it became too dark to safely dive.
There have been no further details released about the missing man including his name or where he was from. Search crews returned Monday morning to continue looking, said Columbia Basin Dive Rescue Public Information Officer Scott Ruppelius.
In 2019, the organization purchased a sonar system to help search for people underwater. The device hangs from the side of the boat and uses sonar to show an image of what is underneath the water’s surface.
