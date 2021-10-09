PENDLETON, Ore. — Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer, a subsidiary of the Pendleton-based Barhyte Specialty Foods, is expanding into Trader Joe’s.
In a recent press release, Suzie’s Brewery Co. announced it would offer its beverages in 42 of the grocery chain’s stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Colorado.
“Trader Joe’s is known for highlighting quality, honest artisanal brands and products and we’re proud that they’ve chosen to pick up the Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature,” Suzie’s Brewery President Chris Barhyte said in a statement.
Suzie’s Brewery launched its hard seltzers in 2020 and briefly sued beverage giant Anheuser-Busch after it claimed one of its products was the “first national USDA certified organic hard seltzer.” A judge eventually ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop making that claim in ads.
