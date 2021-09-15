KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators are investigating the death of a Tri-Cities man found south of Kennewick as a possible homicide.
Benton County Sheriff’s detectives have confirmed the identity of the man using fingerprints but are waiting to release his name until they talk with his family, said sheriff’s Commander Jon Schwarder.
A U. S. postal worker spotted the body at 10:45 a.m. while doing her deliveries on Bofer Canyon and Bateman roads east of the Highway 395/Interstate 82.
The rural agricultural area is south of the intersection of Highway 397 and I-82.
Investigators have not said how he may have died.
Benton County coroner officials expect the autopsy will be next week.
Anyone who saw something suspicious in the area or with possible information on the death is asked to call Detective C. J. Conner at 509-735-6555, ext. 7201 or Detective Sgt. Carlos Trevino, ext. 7205.
