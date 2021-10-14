The Federal Highway Administration, Washington State Department of Transportation, and U.S. Forest Service are looking for ways to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety at popular recreation sites along state Highway 14. The study area includes the 71-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Washougal and the eastern boundary of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
Project goals include reducing or mitigating congestion, enhancing safety for all transportation modes, anticipating changes in future use, developing financially sustainable approaches, and maintaining access to key recreation destinations.
The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings online to learn more about the project and provide feedback.
Drop-in Community Conversations will be held on Zoom from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 and 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. A meeting link will be posted on the project website.
Online open house meetings will be held from Oct. 12 to Nov. 1 and from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4, 2022.
Materials will be posted online for review and comment during these time periods. For more information about the project, go to https://sr14study.participate.online.
