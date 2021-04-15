Standardized exams for public school kids in Washington state will be delayed until the fall, state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Wednesday.
Reykdal said his agency made the decision after learning the U.S. Department of Education was not keen on his proposal to test only a representative sample of kids this spring to minimize disruption as many school districts reopen. The fall exams will be administered to the typical number of students, about 700,000. Kids will take the exam for the grade they were in the previous year.
“They were seeking to test as many students as possible this spring, and we know this approach did not support the mental health of Washington’s students; nor is it the best use of our limited remaining in-person instructional hours this spring,” Reykdal wrote in a press release.
The decision does not affect the exams offered to English learners, or students with significant cognitive disabilities. Students have already begun taking those exams.