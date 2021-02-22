Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie pass

 Yakima Herald-Republic photo by JOANNA MARKELL

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is set to reopen at noon Monday after avalanche danger caused multiple pass closures over the weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass remains closed, but crews hope to reassess opening after clearing the areas.

U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass was estimated to reopen at 10 a.m.

The closures limited cross-state travel Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Stevens Pass saw five natural slides overnight, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

