Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Washington’s main east-west artery, opened on Sunday evening after being closed for nearly four days by a major winter storm.
Blewett Pass, Highway 97, which connects I-90 and Highway 2, also opened at 5 p.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation said ahead of the opening that the roads would be open to freight traffic, and general and recreational travel should continue to be delayed.
The state agency, dealing with heavy snow, ice, avalanches and debris that has closed four of the state’s main mountain passes, implored drivers not to exceed the 45 mph speed limit.
Crews cleared two narrow lanes on the highway, bounded on each side by high banks of compact snow and ice. With the shoulders closed (as well as most exit ramps, chain-up areas and restroom facilities), any crash would block the road until aid arrived, WSDOT said.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, another major east-west route, will probably not reopen before Wednesday.
After a major multiday operation to alleviate avalanche danger and clear feet of snow, fallen trees and other debris from I-90, crews had nearly made the 3,022-foot mountain freeway passable, albeit with major restrictions.
“Because of those factors, all drivers need to be prepared to cross the pass without stopping. There will be no safe areas in order to stop until you cross the pass,” the agency said.
More snow headed to Washington
Some 30,000 vehicles traverse the pass on a typical day. The closure, now stretching into its fourth day, has impacted cross-state travel and commerce.
A fourth major mountain pass, U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, is also still closed and is unlikely to reopen before late Monday.
Highway 2 remains closed from milepost 55 to milepost 99 at the west end of snowbound Leavenworth “due to heavy snow accumulation and extreme avalanche danger,” according to WSDOT. Snow slides as high as 70 feet, 4 inches of ice on the roadway and power and cell service outages at the 4,061-foot summit are complicating work to reopen the route.
An “atmospheric river” weather system arriving Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain to the Olympic Peninsula and more snow to the mountains, but snow levels, at least initially, are likely to be higher than the passes, according to the National Weather Service.
The last time all four passes were closed simultaneously was 13 years ago. During that closure, Jan. 7-10, 2009, Snoqualmie and White were closed for all four days, while Stevens and Blewett each closed for two days, according to WSDOT.
The Chehalis River remained under a flood warning Sunday morning, according to the NWS, but Interstate 5 has been open since Friday and waters were receding. Floods across the state closed portions of highways in Grays Harbor County and Thurston County.
Northbound I-5 near DuPont, Pierce County, reopened Sunday morning after lane closures overnight for emergency pothole repairs.
Seattle saw a rare sunny day on Sunday, but a pair of weather systems could bring rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to NWS. The second system has the potential to bring heavy rain — as much as 5 to 7 inches — to the coast and Olympic Mountains, which could again cause river flooding. The Seattle area, expected to be in the rain shadow, could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The system is expected to bring more snow to the Cascades, which have received copious amounts this year. An additional 6 inches fell at Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday, bringing the total for the season to more than 24 feet, nearly twice the five-year average for this point in winter. (The current snow pack on the ground at the pass Sunday was about 8 feet deep.)
The weather system is expected to bring warmer temperatures Tuesday morning, likely raising snow levels above both Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, said Mary Butwin, National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle. However, a convergence zone that often follows the passage of this type of weather system could set up over one of the passes on Wednesday, boosting snow accumulations at pass levels.
Skiers eager to schuss through all the fresh snow will have to keep an eye on the resorts. The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass remained closed on Sunday but said they may reopen on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.