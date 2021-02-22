Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened at noon Monday after avalanche danger caused multiple pass closures over the weekend. U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened at 10 a.m. Stevens Pass remains closed, but crews plan to reassess an opening time at 2 p.m.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed all three passes Sunday night at 6 p.m. after heavy rainfall caused unstable conditions for avalanches. The closures limited cross-state travel Sunday night and early Monday morning.
During the closures, Stevens Pass saw six natural slides while an avalanche brought down 150 feet of snow onto 1-90, according to WSDOT.
Summer Derrey, public information officer at WSDOT, said crews worked through the night to re-channel rain, clear the slides, and preventing drivers from entering the passes.
"Avalanche crews found multiple slides that had fallen onto the roadway. Thanks to their hard work, we have been able to reopen," said Derrey.