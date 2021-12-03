A man was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck at a Pasco school on Friday morning.
The man was sleeping in a dumpster outside Stevens Middle School when a Basin Disposal truck emptied it shortly before 6:15 a.m., said Ben Shearer, the department’s public information officer.
The truck driver heard the man screaming as he was starting to compact the garbage.
He shut off the truck and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the man trapped inside the truck, but not caught in any of the machinery.
After clearing away some of the trash, crews used pulleys attached to the ladder on a fire truck to help hoist the man out, Shearer said.
After nearly two hours, firefighters were able to get the man out of the truck and into an ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Shearer said he only has seen something similar happen a couple times in his 30 years with the Pasco Fire Department.
The rescue happened as students were arriving for class, requiring traffic and buses to be rerouted, the school district said in a Twitter post.
