Richland police were called Monday morning to the Fred Meyer store for a possible active shooter. Initial broadcast reports were that at least one person was wounded inside the store by a man with a handgun.
Employees and customers were hiding and sheltering in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices until police could reach them to escort them out safely, according to reports.
People coming out of the 101 Wellsian Way store were being directed to wait in the parking lot, while officers go aisle by aisle inside searching for the shooter. Officers were using store surveillance video to help identify the suspect.
Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area and Umatilla County were called in to help. A chaplain also responded to the scene.
Richland High, Carmichael Middle, River’s Edge High, Marcus Whitman Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary and Christ the King School were on lockdown during the search, according to school officials.
Wellsian in front of the grocery store is blocked with police activity, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area. Police have not yet said where people who weren’t involved in the incident can gather to meet up with loved ones who were inside the store.
This story is breaking and will be continually updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.