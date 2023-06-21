A Seattle couple have been identified as the people killed in a shooting last weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, died from gunshot wounds suffered Saturday during the popular Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Central Washington venue, said Grant County coroner Craig Morrison. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
The pair were engaged to be married, according to a GoFundMe page Ruiz’s family organized to raise money for funeral costs, bring Ruiz’s belongings back to them in California and help with other unexpected costs.
Officials first received reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. A man was “randomly shooting into the crowd” on the festival campgrounds near the concert stages, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding officers from multiple agencies found Escamilla and Ruiz unconscious, Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete wrote in a statement. They died at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Four others were wounded, including the suspect.
The eventgoers who were injured were a 31-year-old from Eugene, Ore., and a 20-year-old from Mill Creek, Kriete wrote. Both were taken to hospitals. The 20-year-old has been released. Officials did not say if the 31-year-old had been released from Harborview Medical Center.
A 61-year-old employee of Crowd Management Services was bruised and cut when a bullet hit and shattered her glasses. She was treated at the scene, Kriete wrote.
Police found the suspect in an agricultural field next to the campground, Kriete wrote. Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar fired his gun, hitting the suspect once.
The suspect was identified as a 26-year-old active duty soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Seattle Times typically does not name suspects unless they have been charged.
The suspect was released from the hospital Tuesday and was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree assault.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and is looking into the police use of force.
“Our ray of sunshine”
Leilani Ruiz, Josilyn Ruiz’s sister-in-law, described her as a courageous, kind and bubbly person who loved to take on adventures with Escamilla.
“Josilyn came into this world on July 13, 1996, hence why she received her middle name Summer, our ray of sunshine,” Leilani Ruiz wrote on the GoFundMe. “As soon as you saw her she would brighten up the room with her big beautiful eyes, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh.”
Josilyn Ruiz was a registered nurse who held “an immense passion” for helping others, Leilani Ruiz wrote.
“There are not enough words to describe the wonderful person she is and the wonderful life she lived.”
Kevin Boyle, the Ruiz family attorney, said the couple had recently moved to Seattle to pursue their nursing careers. The two women were high school sweethearts, both from the greater Los Angeles area.
“They’re both wonderful people, intent on helping others,” Boyle said.
Boyle said the couple was planning to get married in Greece and had a trip planned for October to scout out a wedding venue.
The Ruiz family is still working on funeral arrangements.
“They’re devastated,” Boyle said. “They’re keeping their chins up and going through the motions of what you have to do when you lose a young daughter [and] sibling like this,” Boyle said.
Ruiz was shot in the torso and Escamilla was shot in the head, Boyle said.
“What we believe is there was a domestic violence situation going on between the shooter and someone else and that Josilyn stepped in to help the victim,” Boyle said.
Boyle said the family is not taking legal action at this time, but he is looking into whether there is a “civil suit that could be beneficial to society” with the case.
The Gorge Amphitheatre website states the venue “does not allow firearms or weapons of any description” in the venue or on campgrounds.
“The question in my mind is ‘What do they do to prevent weapons from getting in there,’” Boyle said.
A frantic scene
Festivalgoers described a chaotic scene after the shooting, which prompted Beyond Wonderland organizers to cancel the weekend festival’s Sunday events.
Erica Powell, who was among thousands gathered at the venue, said she and her boyfriend were walking back to their camp when staffers in service carts began whipping past, yelling at them to take cover.
A few seconds later, another cart came by, carrying a woman with a bloody leg. Powell looked up the hill to see “tons of people running toward us.”
“We just went ‘We got to go,’ and we started running,” said Powell, 23, of San Jose, Calif.
Powell and her boyfriend ran to a camp shop, then a building, and then into the venue as employees kept telling them to get back up and run. All the redirection, she said, made her worry that workers didn’t know where the shooter was.
When they got back into the venue, Powell said she felt “shellshocked.” She noticed the stages had turned their music down, but several people around her had no idea what had happened.
“You could tell the people who were still having a good time — like, ‘This is a party’ — and the people who were like, ‘Wow, we just had to run for our lives,’” she said.
As security staff stopped letting people out of the venue, word of the shooting spread. People stopped dancing. Every stage, however, continued playing.
When they finally left the venue, Powell and others staying in Lot H of the overflow campground area stayed outside until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She watched as law enforcement officers whipped in and out of the area, carrying generator lights. When they were let back in, all the lights were focused on the scene of the shooting. Some areas had been fenced off.
“What’s really scary was that one of the lights was 15 feet away from our tent,” she said.
Powell recalled security didn’t search their car when they entered the venue. They did have sniffing dogs, she said, and they explained they were “looking for things that go boom.” She wished they had checked people’s belongings more thoroughly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.