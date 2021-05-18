RICHLAND — Khara Lewis took her Richland students on the road with her.
The Richland high school teacher has made the world her classroom as co-star of the reality TV show Gold Rush with her husband Fred Lewis.
“I was still filming in Oregon when the school year started, it would be kind of neat because we would be talking about the Industrial Revolution,” she said.
“I happened to look out my RV window ... and there were some camera crews and they were putting together a generator and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is connecting to what I’m talking about.’ I flipped my computer and showed my students what was going on outside of my RV.”
Lewis isn’t the only one to find Richland’s online school a pleasant change from learning in traditional brick and mortar school buildings.
And now Richland’s virtual school will enter its second year with a new name and a goal of reaching more students in different ways and even beyond the Tri-Cities.
Pacific Crest Online Academy is now accepting sixth- through 12th-graders from anywhere in the state.
“We have several students coming to us from other districts,” said Principal Andre Hargunani. “With this, we’re no longer capped. We can accept as many as want to join.”
It’s coming at the right time because the district is expecting a dip of about 500 student in its online program as parents send their students back to buildings next year.
Washington state saw an explosion of online school programs this year as schools districts created options for parents that weren’t ready to return their students to classrooms during the COVID pandemic.
In all, 51 virtual schools were started in Washington in the past year. About 40 are still accepting students.
Rhett Nelson, the alternative learning department director with the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, said it’s still too early to tell how many will continue offering classes.
“The challenge is that the emergency created online options out of necessity and not intended to be long-term,” Nelson told the Herald in an e-mail.
“As a result, we may see some of these programs shrink or disappear, or new program requests as districts begin to make long-term decisions about the options they want to provide their students.”
The Kennewick School District also added an online academy. And it plans on keeping some form of fully online courses in place next year. More details about it are expected in June.
The Pasco School District had an online program already in place.
While many school districts created programs in immediate response to COVID shutdowns, Richland was planning for an online school before its opening this school year.
Officials initiated the plan when state officials decided all students needed to start the school year online.
“Online schools have been around for 20 years, and they really serve a need for families and students who are looking for something different than what they have been experiencing in a traditional high school, middle school or elementary school,” Hargunani said.