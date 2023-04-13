The FBI, Richland police and other federal agents are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Tri-Cities restaurant this week.
Emerald of Siam manager Tim Thornton told the Herald they received a letter in the U.S. mail on Monday, just one day after the restaurant hosted an all-ages, Easter-themed drag brunch, with threats.
A photo he took and posted on Facebook shows the envelope with a return address made out to “Josh Shooter” at “AR-15 Die St.” in Pasco, WA.
The letter was postmarked and in their mailbox. Thornton declined give details on the contents of the actual letter, saying it was now in the hands of the police. The Richland Police Department also notified the FBI, he said.
The FBI, Richland police and other federal agents are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Tri-Cities restaurant this week.
Emerald of Siam manager Tim Thornton told the Herald they received a letter in the U.S. mail on Monday, just one day after the restaurant hosted an all-ages, Easter-themed drag brunch, with threats.
A photo he took and posted on Facebook shows the envelope with a return address made out to “Josh Shooter” at “AR-15 Die St.” in Pasco, WA.
The letter was postmarked and in their mailbox. Thornton declined give details on the contents of the actual letter, saying it was now in the hands of the police. The Richland Police Department also notified the FBI, he said.
The culprit could face up to five years in a federal prison, plus fines, for delivering a letter that includes general threats of kidnapping or injury.
Despite recent negative comments and threats, Thornton said the restaurant and club will stay open and they plan to put extra precautions in place to keep staff and customers safe.
Tensions have risen the last couple weeks after protesters picketed outside two Tri-Cities clubs over their all-ages drag shows. That despite the fact the businesses have been hosting the events for years, if not more than a decade.
Drag shows promoted for all ages do not include any explicit content, stripping, swearing or provocative dancing. But Tri-City events have recently caught the ire of conservative critics, who say the events are “grooming” children for sexual deviancy.
Early Sunday, vandals plastered paper signs with glue on the windows of the Emerald of Siam, a family-owned Thai restaurant and music club in Richland, Wash., just hours before their Easter Drag Brunch event.
The signs targeted the transgender community, listing the children killed in the Covenant school shooting in Tennessee by a shooter identified as transgender. While protests against drag shows have been growing nationwide, drag queens are not transgender.
In Pasco, a similar protest was held last Wednesday, April 5, at Disney-themed, all-ages drag show at the Out and About gay club in Pasco, Wash. Both events were well attended by hundreds of families and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.
Thornton has been especially critical of comments made last week by Richland Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson, who said she encouraged concerned citizens to send the Emerald of Siam a “polite note.”
Richardson, a retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Tri-Cities, said she was “particularly very sad” to learn about the drag event.
“Does this look like a kind note?” Thornton said on Facebook, tagging Richardson to a photo of the envelope. Speaking to the Tri-City Herald on Tuesday, Richardson said Thornton’s criticism has been unfair and that she has never promoted or encouraged hate speech or harassment.
“These vile, profane death threats have no place in a civilized society,” she said. “The owner of the Emerald of Siam and I have (both) received these disgusting communications.”
She said she believes in free speech, decorum and respect, and will continue to work to represent the community with those values despite some in the community calling for her to resign over her comments at the council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.