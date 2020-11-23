WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, whose Central Washington district includes a slice of Walla Walla County, has been named chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus for the 117th Congres.
The Sunnyside Republican received unanimous support from caucus' executive committee.
The Western Caucus, currently chaired by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, is a largely Republican coalition of nearly 70 members of Congress from 35 different states and territories across the nation.
"The Congressional Western Caucus is the premiere organization advocating for rural policy issues throughout the West and beyond," Newhouse said in a statement. "Based on feedback and conversations with fellow members, I have developed a strong vision for a member-driven, solutions-oriented future of our Caucus. I look forward to continuing to learn, collaborate, and serve as your next chairman."
According to a spokesperson for Newhouse, the caucus was created "out of concerns of undue federal interference with rural, agricultural, timber, water, energy and hunting values that had been a part of American society for centuries."
It has spearheaded a number of bills to lessen regulations, including with a number of controversial legislative packages that critics have said would weaken the Endangered Species Act, but which proponents say would modernize the nearly 50-year-old suite of environmental regulations.