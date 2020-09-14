The air quality in the Tri-Cities is expected to remain hazardous until at least noon today, says the Benton Clean Air Agency.
Although the air should slowly start to improve today, smoky air is expected to persist through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front was expected to move from the Pacific Ocean and over the state of Washington starting late Saturday. But the weather system has been slow to move onshore, said Dan Slagle, weather service meteorologist.
Now the cold front could arrive late in the week and clear the air. Rain is possible Friday in the Tri-Cities.
Stronger winds aloft could help slowly clear the air in the meantime, Slagle said.
However, winds from the southwest today and Tuesday also could carry smoke from fires in California and southern Oregon to the Mid-Columbia, according to the weather service forecast.
Bad air across state
Much of the smoky air blanketing the Tri-Cities over the weekend came from a mass a smoke from Oregon fires that moved over the Pacific Ocean northwest from Oregon fires and then moved across the state of Washington.
Almost all air monitors for particles the size of smoke across Washington state showed air quality rated as hazardous Saturday afternoon into Sunday.
The air quality in the Tri-Cities was off the Washington state Department of Ecology charts Saturday morning, which rates air quality on a scale of 1 to 500.