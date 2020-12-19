Jupiter and Saturn are set to align next week in what has become known as the “Christmas Star.”
They'll be coming together at their closest point in nearly 400 years.
Skywatchers are eager to get out and see the vibrant display, but in Eastern Washington, it may be too cloudy Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Those who are still hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare event are advised to visit a dark spot away from light pollution, the NWS said.
The so-called "great conjunction" can be seen an hour after sunset in the southwestern sky, according to NASA.
Jupiter will look like a bright star. Saturn will be fainter and appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until Monday, when Jupiter will overtake it and the two planets reverse positions in the sky.
“You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium,” said Henry Throop, an astronomer at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“From our vantage point, we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21.”
The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system, with Jupiter and Saturn alignments about once every 20 years.
But what makes this year’s spectacle rare is that it has been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other, and nearly 800 years since the alignment ooccurred at night, according to NASA.
From Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear close together but they will remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space.
Their conjunction on the same day as the Earth's winter solstice is merely a coincidence, based on the orbits of the planets and the tilt of the Earth.