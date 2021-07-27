GRANITE POINT — A 27-year-old Pullman man died on the afternoon of July 24 in an apparent drowning incident at Granite Point on the Snake River, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew M. Amuna was identified July 26 as the victim. Amuna had recently relocated from North Carolina to Pullman for employment purposes.
The exact cause and manner of death is pending autopsy results and other related findings from the Whitman County Coroner’s Office, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in response to a call that a person had been in the water near the shoreline, but could not be located where he was last seen.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Fire and Whitman County Fire District 14 also responded to the scene to help search the water using boats and personal watercraft, but could not immediately locate the individual.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office dive team then responded to conduct an underwater search. Members of the team located Amuna approximately 9 feet underwater and approximately 10 feet from the shoreline, according to the news release.