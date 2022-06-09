Tri-Cities and Central Washington union workers would build the Horse Heaven wind farm just south of the Tri-Cities, if Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee approves the project.
The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 348 in Richland announced Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding has been reached between Scout Clean Energy and Tri-Cities union crafts that build clean energy projects.
It means the contractor that is awarded construction of the wind, solar and battery storage project will use workers from the local affiliates for carpenters, iron workers, operating engineers, electrical workers and laborers.
About 1,000 jobs should be available for skilled trades union workers during construction, according to an economic impact assessment done by Tetra Tech.
“With this agreement, our members will be able to build something that will benefit our community for many years to come and and be a part of the energy future,” said Francisco Elguezabel, business manager of LIUNA Local 348.
Over its life the project will generate an estimated $260 million in property tax revenues to help pay for schools, roads, hospitals and emergency services in Benton and Franklin counties, according to the Tetra Tech assessment.
Scout Clean Energy is proposing up to 244 wind turbines that would stretch along the Horse Heaven Hills from south of Finley to south of Benton City. The project site would be 112 square miles, although the developed area of the project would cover only about 10 square mile.
The project will also include solar facilities and battery storage systems for an energy generating capacity of up to 1,150 megawatts. “We are proud that the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center will be built by the hardworking and highly skilled local workforce of the Tri-Cities and Central Washington,” said Dave Kobus, senior project manager with Scout Clean Energy.
Scout looks forward “to putting a lot of people to work,” he said. The project remains under environmental review by the state of Washington, with a draft environmental study expected to be released soon for public comment.
After the final study is completed the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council is expected to make a recommendation on whether the project should be approved. Gov. Jay Inslee will make the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.