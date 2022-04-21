President Joe Biden touched down in Portland Thursday afternoon in his first visit to the city since he took office last year.
During the brief stopover — which lasted just over four hours in all — Biden toured a renovation underway at Portland International Airport’s main terminal, touted the infrastructure funding advanced by his administration and approved by Congress over the last year, and met with Democratic donors just minutes from the airport at a private fundraiser.
Arriving on Air Force One shortly before 1 p.m., Biden was greeted on the airport tarmac by Gov. Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and members of Oregon’s congressional delegation.
Biden spoke for about half an hour to reporters and an assemblage of other local and state officials in an Oregon Air National Guard aircraft hangar. He said the federal government would spend $25 billion, and $211 million in Oregon, to modernize U.S. airports for travelers and cargo, adding that the investment was long overdue.
“It bothers the heck out of me that there’s this belief that we can’t do big things anymore,” Biden said, “but we can.”
He also highlighted $34 million in upgrades to the jetty at Coos Bay to improve navigation, plans to eliminate lead pipes in the water delivery system and $100 million to expand access to broadband internet. He said Oregon would get $662 million for fixing and replacing roads and $53 million dedicated to bridges, saying the infusion of funds would be the largest investment in Oregon roads in decades.
“Oregon and America have gone from being on the mend to on the move,” Biden said. “We’ve just gotta get the hell out of our own way.”
He again called on Congress to approve subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers, saying the so-called CHIPS Act would help regain American leadership in computer chip technology. He referred to Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, and its plan to build a big new factory in Ohio — not, to the chagrin of local leaders, in Oregon, where the company has its largest site — to ramp up its manufacturing capacity.
And he addressed the rising cost of gasoline, casting the blame on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and saying he was doing “everything I can” to reduce the price of gas, including releasing millions of barrels from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. But he said the country needs to move beyond its dependency on oil by developing energy alternatives and improving public transit.
After speaking, Biden greeted union workers who were standing near the podium before making his way through the crowd and shaking hands with local politicians and others in attendance.
Biden appeared throughout the Oregon stop against a backdrop of projects that could get chunks of the new infrastructure funding.
At the Portland airport, a runway upgrade intended to make the airport accessible after an earthquake will get $3.75 million from a $1.5 trillion spending bill that he and Congress enacted last month. Biden also praised the union workforce and locally sourced materials going into its massive remodel, including a 392,000-square-foot engineered timber roof that will be placed atop the main terminal.
“You can point to any beam and the folks building it will tell you where it came from,” he said.
Biden singled out for praise Rep. Peter DeFazio, who will retire at the end of this year, and hailed the longest-tenured Oregon congressional delegate as an infrastructure champion. DeFazio has served as the chair and previously as the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
“We’re gonna miss you, Pete,” Biden said. DeFazio himself celebrated the historic investments, which he said would bring reliable internet connection, clean water and well-paying jobs to Oregon.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Biden’s motorcade arrived for a private fundraiser for Democratic candidates at the Portland Yacht Club, a short drive from the airport and less than two miles up the Columbia River from the Interstate 5 bridge between Oregon and Washington. Its replacement, expected to cost several billion dollars, is a likely contender for federal funding from last year’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
At the fundraiser, Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters, walking around the room and echoing many of the themes from his speech earlier.
BHe took aim at the GOP and Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s proposals for tax increases on the middle class and a potential end to Social Security. The president noted that Florida Republicans also are fighting with the Walt Disney Co. over their “don’t say gay” law for schools and predicted that Democrats would add two seats to secure a 52-48 majority in the Senate.
“The far right’s taken over that party,” Biden said. “And it’s not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservatism. It’s mean. It’s ugly.”
Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, has proposed imposing income taxes on more than half of Americans who currently don’t pay any, and moving to phase out federal legislation after five years — which could presumably threaten Social Security.
He also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it had underscored the importance of maintaining the NATO alliance. Earlier in the day, Biden announced another $800 million in military aid to Ukraine and warned that Congress will need to approve more assistance.
“But I’m not going to send the single American force into Ukraine to start World War III,” Biden said to the Portland crowd. “We’re going to give every Ukrainian the military capability that they have, that they need, in order to protect themselves.”
The president’s visit was part of a two-day trip to the Pacific Northwest. Biden left Portland just before 5 p.m., bound for Seattle.
There, he’ll make another fundraising stop and mark Earth Day on Friday at an event with Gov. Jay Inslee. The White House said Biden would also urge Congress to act on proposals for wildfire preparedness, ramping up green energy and reducing the price of prescription drugs and other household costs.
The appropriations bill approved by Congress in March, includes $200 million earmarked for 149 projects in Oregon and funds federal agency grant programs that could direct more spending to the state.
Last year’s infrastructure bill is expected to send at least $5 billion to Oregon over five years, according to the White House, among other things paying for upgrades to roads, bridges, public transportation, broadband internet networks and water systems.
In addition to the Interstate Bridge replacement, the infrastructure bill could fund an expansion of I-5 near Portland’s Rose Quarter. Some of those funds are also dedicated to rural transit agencies and tribes.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, told the Seattle Times she expects Washington and Oregon will qualify for a huge tranche of federal funding for “mega-projects” like the new I-5 bridge joining the two states.
Oregon Republicans used the occasion of Biden’s visit to point to inflation, high gas prices and an increase in shootings and homicides in Portland and other large cities.
“Instead of attending a swanky fundraiser at a yacht club for national Democrats, Oregonians want to know what he is doing to reduce gas prices and reduce crime. He won’t address these issues because he knows his policies are what caused our record-high gas prices and out-of-control crime spike,” said Herman Baertschiger, the chair of the Oregon GOP.
As Biden’s motorcade arrived at fundraiser, a few people stood outside waving anti-Biden and pro-Trump flags. Other onlookers watched, holding up their phones.
A group of youth climate activists had announced plans to gather at Harriet Tubman Middle School shortly after the president’s remarks, to protest one of the projects that is poised to benefit from the infrastructure funding Biden touted — the I-5 freeway expansion at the Rose Quarter.
The Sunrise Movement and the Youth vs. ODOT have opposed freeway expansions, saying they will lead to more emissions and hasten climate change.
Some of the Portland region’s elected leaders, too, have expressed skepticism over the scope of the bridge project, still in its early planning, and its possible climate impacts.
