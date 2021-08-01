WASHINGTON — After a journey that began on the shore of the Salish Sea in Northwestern Washington months earlier, a totem pole carved by members of the Lummi Nation arrived Thursday on the National Mall, the culmination of a cross-country tour to call attention to sacred Indigenous sites.
Standing in front of the Capitol dome, where a day earlier a bipartisan group of senators announced a deal to invest $1.2 trillion in infrastructure, leaders representing dozens of tribes urged Congress and the Biden administration not to repeat past mistakes and to acknowledge the harms done by previous infrastructure projects, including oil and gas extraction and the dams on the Lower Snake River.
While some speakers expressed skepticism that the federal government would respond to their pleas and seek tribes’ consent before starting new projects on their ancestral lands, the event organized by several Indigenous organizations got a warm welcome from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary in the nation’s history.
“The fact that we are all here is not insignificant,” Haaland told the crowd. “When our nation’s capital was established, its policies were intended to exclude us, to assimilate us. Laws and policies were written without considering Indigenous communities’ challenges or their strengths, and we are working hard to undo so many consequences of these actions.”
In one of her first moves at the agency’s helm, Haaland recommended that President Joe Biden reverse a Trump administration decision to shrink the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — the first national monument created at the request of tribes — by 85%, opening up that land to mining and drilling.
The Interior Department includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and other offices with significant impact on public lands and tribal citizens.
On its way to the nation’s capital, the pole made stops at Bears Ears, the Snake River in Idaho, the Black Hills of South Dakota and several other sites where local tribes hosted the Lummi carvers and prayed with them.