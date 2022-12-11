Citing dedication of volunteers, staff and supporters the Pendleton Round-Up Association received the coveted Large Outdoor Rodeo Committee of the Year Award for the ninth time.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association presented the honor to Pendleton Round-Up President Karl Farber on Nov. 30, 2022, at the annual PRCA awards banquet in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“This award represents the efforts of 16 hardworking directors, our contract personnel, our staff, our volunteers, the contestants and the entire Pendleton community,” Farber said at the time.
“We are very proud and honored to bring this award home to our community; to the people who have helped build and shape the traditions that make this an event like no other.”
Pendleton Round-Up Publicity Director Pat Reay said the Pendleton Round-Up, now 113 years old, scooped up the award in 2003, 2010 during its centennial year, five consecutive years from 2015-2019, and in 2021.
“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by cowboy contestants and fellow rodeo committees,” Reay said.
Contract personnel that assist the Pendleton Round-Up and the Xreme Bulls Tour Finale also fared well at the annual PRCA banquet as Molly Twitchell won the Timer of the Year. She times for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale. Her husband, Matt Twitchell was selected as the Pickup Man of the Year. Click Thompson was selected as Photographer of the Year.
Several other nominees recognized for their efforts and contribution to the
industry that provided contract services to the Pendleton Round-Up and the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale included Austin Lopemen, Music Director of the Year; Hailey Bridwell, Secretary of the Year; Dusty Tuckness and Nathan Jestes, Bullfighter of the Year; Clay Gaurdipee and Roseanna Sales, Photographer of the Year; Matt Merritt, Clown/Barrelman of the Year; and Wayne Brooks and Anthony Lucia, Announcer of the Year.
A full list of award winners is at prorodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.