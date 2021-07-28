PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported arresting a man who threatened multiple people with a knife at Brook RV Park, Pendleton.
Kristopher David Wood, 38, of Kent, Washington, now faces charges of the attempted unlawful use of a weapon and more.
Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said officers on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 27, received a report of a man who approached two girls by the Umatilla River near the recreational vehicle park and asked them to help him locate his dog.
The girls told the park manager what happened, and the manager confronted the suspect, Wood. Byram said Wood then pulled out a knife and threatened the owner.
As he walked away, another man confronted Wood. Once again, Wood pulled out a knife before noticing the man was carrying a firearm. Byram said Wood asked the man to shoot him.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, police arrested Wood on probable cause and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.