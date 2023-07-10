MISSION — A Pendleton man died Sunday, July 9, in two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 at the intersection with Highway 331 near Mission.
Oregon State Police reported a trooper at 1:47 pm. responded to a report of the crash.
The preliminary investigation indicated Douglas Jack McEwen, 76, of Pendleton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 11 and attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 331 and failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford Excursion. The vehicles collided head-on.
McEwen was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash.
Erin Terese Wyttenbach, 54, of Athena, was driving the Ford. An ambulance took Wyttenbach to a local hospital for treatment.
The northbound lane of Highway 11 was closed for approximately three-and-half hours during the police investigation of the crash.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
