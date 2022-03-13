PENDLETON — The day belongs to the taxis, and the night belongs to Ubers.
That’s the basics of a plan that will be presented to the Pendleton City Council at a Tuesday, March 15, meeting: Elite Taxi, the city’s only cab service, will operate only during the day on most days while drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber only can operate during the evening hours.
In a memo from city attorney Nancy Kerns and finance director Linda Carter to the city council, the pair explained city staff met with representatives from Elite and the ride-hailing drivers, which they refer to as “network vehicle drivers,” to hash out the plan.
“The plan was revised several times after discussion with Elite and network drivers,” Carter and Kerns wrote. “We, of course, were not able to create a plan which met all the desires of both parties.”
The debate began in earnest in January, when a group of residents who wanted to drive for Uber requested the city amend its taxi ordinance to allow ride-hailing services in Pendleton. While customers in Pendleton could download the app and order a ride, Uber drivers could face fines for transporting people without a taxi license.
Elite Taxi initially opposed the move, arguing it would not be able to survive as a business if it had to compete with rides-hails. If Elite went under, the owners said, not only would Pendleton lose its only traditional cab business, it also would lose the provider for city services, including Dial-a-Ride, services ride-hailing drivers couldn’t provide.
After council members heard from both sides in February, they asked representatives from Elite and the aspiring ride-hailing drivers meet with staff to see if they could reach a compromise.
According to the memo, the plan all sides agree to would allow taxis to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Ride-hails would be required to operate during the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. During certain events and days, including the Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and New Years Eve, both taxis and ride-hails could add additional hours on top of their required hours of operation.
Making all these changes would require the city adopt a new ordinance that would update its transportation and taxi policies. Before an ordinance is passed, the title of an ordinance is usually read aloud at a council meeting and then considered at the following meeting after a public hearing.
In an interview, Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city is trying something different. Corbett said staff wants input from all the affected parties and the city council before a draft of the ordinance goes before the council. Corbett said councilors decided to deviate from the usual procedure because they thought people were eager to comment on the issue. He said he anticipates the council will allow both the ride-hail drivers and the owners of Elite Taxi to comment at the March 15 meeting.
“Everyone is anxious to talk about this,” he said.
If the council is satisfied with the concept, staff is recommending the council move quickly on the issue. An ordinance would be presented for the council’s approval on April 5, and staff is recommending the council vote unanimously to hold the first reading and public hearing on the same day. Under the recommendation, the ordinance would include an emergency provision, meaning the new rules would take effect immediately.
While Ubers could start driving on Pendleton roads as soon as early April, the council still is giving itself wiggle room to reconsider at a later date. Staff is recommending the ordinance
include a sunset date. At that undetermined point, the council could either make the law permanent or make further changes.
The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting also will be available online live via Zoom at bit.ly/3iaPLbo.
