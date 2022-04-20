PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation’s signal upgrade project in downtown Pendleton has left some businesses short of customers.
Work has progressed on Court and Dorion avenues to replace traffic lights with new ones or stop signs and to make sidewalks accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project has affected blocks around The Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave., reducing traffic to one lane and making sidewalk access difficult.
Kristine Taylor owns ReRide, a Western resale store at 108 S.E. Court Ave., across the street from the hotel. She took to Facebook on Sunday, April 17, to express how the construction is affecting her business.
“Until further notice: Due to construction beyond our control we will only be open for sure on Fridays and Saturdays,” according to the post, “and that’s only if we can get to our front door.”
She told customers the shop may be able to open in the evenings or for private shopping, so message ReRide and see its website and social media pages for some store merchandise.
“And just to be real, it’s literally crazy how ODOT can do construction that almost completely blocks off a store for at least six weeks,” Taylor posted, “and there’s no financial help … or any kind of relief plan.”
ReRide “contacted everyone we can think of,” she continued, and all it got was sympathy.
“Sympathy is not going to keep our store open,” Taylor stated in the post, “so if anybody has an ‘in’ to an Oregon state official or a really good attorney that would want to take a case pro bono. We’re sure that we’re not the only ones being affected. This is not something the state of Oregon should just be able to do.”
Jeannine Camden of Robbins Rockin Boutique tanning salon, 104 S.E. Court Ave., on April 18 said the the construction is affecting business.
“Of course business is way down,” she said. “People can’t park anywhere. It’s hard to deliver. You can’t come to the front door. There are no sidewalks. It hurts all the way around.”
Owner Robbin Ferguison said, “The work has definitely affected our business, especially the boutique. We’re off about 80%.”
She adds, “Originally they expected to be done by the end of April, but there were delays, so it may be longer. I wonder how many legs will be broken or rocks will come through my window.”
She said she hoped the upcoming Mothers’ Day sale may help regain some losses.
Her building mates, Shannon Reinhart of Hello Honey hairdressing and Jennifer Harrison of Jennifer’s Nails, also said they have lost customers.
“There’s no access to come in. Clients think we’re closed,” Reinhart said. “Handicapped parking is nonexistent. Elderly and handicapped in wheelchairs or with walkers can’t come to the side door. There’s a step up.”
Although it’s an ODOT project, Reinhart concluded, “It would be nice if the city had contacted us ahead of time.”
“We heard nothing from the city,” Harrison added. “Boom! Wham! It’s been at least two weeks on this side (of Court). Normally we’re busy. Clients call to cancel or ask if we’re even open.”
Reinhart’s client on April 18 was Harrison.
The city in late January sent a news release to local media and posted on its Facebook page about the traffic signal upgrades and ADA curb ramps ODOT was starting the week of Feb. 7 on Southeast Court Avenue and First Street, which also is Interstate 84/U.S. 30.
“Later this week the contractor will start to move in construction equipment and set up traffic control,” the city reported at the time. “Starting next week, traffic on U.S. 30/S.E. Court Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Crews will also start the removal of existing signals and sidewalks.”
The East Oregonian published a news brief about the work on the paper’s website on Jan. 30 and in the print edition on Feb. 1.
ODOT Project Manager Alan Davis said the department is working with businesses.
“We’ve talked with some of them about how they can stay open,” he said. “Visibility is the main problem. A lot of customers don’t see the open signs. We’re trying to make sure that people can see those signs.”
Davis added most of the work will wrap up in about two weeks, and after that, “just odds and ends will bring us back.”
Taylor on April 19 said she has reached out to officials about the situation.
“I talked to everyone,” she said. “The mayor came down. I talked to ODOT and the county commissioners. You gotta know what you don’t know.”
And she stressed the transportation department is not planning on compensating her business. If it was only a few days, she said, that would be OK.
“But weeks?” she said “No.”
