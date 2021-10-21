PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton City Council took another step toward opening space east of Highway 11 that could lead to the construction of hundreds of homes.
Two weeks after council members approved an easement agreement with private property owners for a road and water lines that will connect Highway 11 and Highway 30, the council at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, unanimously approved a work order with the engineering firm Anderson Perry to survey and conduct environmental and design work for a new water line and booster station.
Acknowledging one of the property owners in the audience, Mayor John Turner said it was a step in the right direction for the project.
“I think this demonstrates that the city is ready to move forward when the property owners are,” he said.
The council also approved a 12-month, $108,150 contract with Eric Smidt to provide range operations services for the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range. A sergeant in the Oregon Army National Guard, Smidt has experience leading the guard’s UAS unit out of Pendleton. The UAS range has increased its operations every year since 2016 and has hosted 4,142 operations so far in 2021.
