PASCO — A Pasco school bus driver died after being stabbed in front of a busload of kids Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.
The bus driver was picking up children after classes ended for the day at Longfellow Elementary School, when a man got on the bus, said Pasco police.
It’s not yet clear when or why the man boarded the bus.
Police were called at 3:09 p.m. for reports of a stabbing at 301 N. 10th Ave.
After the driver was assaulted, he apparently lost control of the bus, drove over a curb and a sidewalk before hitting some bushes and a tree at the school.
Paramedics rushed him to a Tri-Cities hospital but he died, said police.
The attacker was waiting for police to arrive and cooperated with authorities as he was arrested, said Police Capt. Bill Parramore.
Police detectives are expected to release more information on Monday.
Children in the bus and others outside the school were taken back inside after the incident on the bus. None of them were hurt, Parramore said. Parents were called by the school to come pick them up.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Pasco Superintendent Michelle Whitney said in a statement to employees Friday night.
“Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy,” she wrote.
The Pasco School District sent school district counselors to Longfellow and the transportation office to support students and staff.
Counselors will be available this weekend and on Monday at both locations to provide support for students and employees.
The bus was in the turnaround lot along North Ninth Avenue about three blocks north of the Fiesta Foods grocery. The bus was leaking diesel fuel as a result of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.