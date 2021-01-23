OLYMPIA — Washington legislators have released their first plans for COVID-19 relief, an early action effort they hope will bring assistance to businesses and families within the next few weeks.
State House and Senate Democrats released a $2.2 billion proposal that would provide business assistance grants, school assistance and rental assistance, as well as fund vaccine administration, COVID-19 testing, business and operation tax relief to businesses who received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Most of that comes from federal stimulus funds that the state has received.
The early action includes two House bills and two Senate bills tentatively scheduled for committee hearings in the next two weeks.
Lawmakers in both parties want to pass relief quickly, as it was a priority for both party leadership, as well as Gov. Jay Inslee, before the session began. But they don’t entirely agree on how to get there.
Democrats, who released their allocation plan on Friday, want to spend nearly $2.2 billion of the state’s federal stimulus funds. It includes:
- $618 million for COVID-19 vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing
- $365 million for rental assistance
- $668 million for school assistance
- $240 million for business assistance grants
- $70 million for immigrant assistance
- $26 million for food assistance
- $50 million for childcare grants
The $365 million for rental assistance will go to landlords who can use it to help renters who have applied for assistance through the Department of Commerce.
It’s a start, but it “doesn’t even come close to wiping the slate clean for what’s owed in rent and utilities,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane
Rep. Drew Stokesbary, ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, also released a plan that would allocate $2.1 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund and $1.8 billion from federal aid. While Stokesbary said he has many of the same priorities as Democrats, he called their version “a little more timid and status quo-oriented.”
Stokesbary’s plan would include:
- $506 million for COVID-19 vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing
- $600 million for rental assistance
- $250 million for business assistance grants
- $1.5 billion to support school assistance and reopening plan
- $300 per student for families who qualify for free or reduced lunch, totaling $160 million
“I consider mine to be big and bold and urgent,” he told the Spokesman-Review.
Both parties want to hurry and get federal money out the door, said Stokesbary, whose plan also uses more of the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
“It’s hard to imagine a rainier day than what people have been experiencing in the last six to 10 months,” Stokesbary said.
Ormsby said legislators discussed using the Rainy Day Fund at length, but because there is still so much uncertainty surrounding the economy, Democrats wanted to preserve it as much as possible. Since federal money was readily available, that was easier to allocate.