SOUTH OF OLYMPIC NATIONAL FOREST — Reacting to the auditory assault of clanging metal, barking dogs, shouts and rifle blasts, a 168-pound American black bear shot out of the open end of a culvert trap and hightailed it into the woods off a logging road in Grays Harbor County.
His sister, weighing in at 135 pounds, took a little more time to overcome her fear and confusion before she, too, ran for the trees and away from the humans who each had driven more than 100 miles to witness the bears’ return to the wild.
“I’m just glad they came out of the trap and are safe,” said Dustin Prater, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police officer who, with his Karelian bear dog, Spencer, has attended well over 20 bear releases in the last nine years. “Hopefully they’ll stay away from humans and have a long life.”
The cubs, now yearlings, were the 106th and 107th orphaned or injured bears to be raised or treated at the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, then released months later in the same general area where they were originally found. Fitted with GPS collars and tattooed with identification numbers on their gums, the bears are also among the latest subjects of a long-term research study being conducted by Rich Beausoleil and Lindsay Welfelt, both WDFW biologists and the agency’s bear and cougar specialists.
Though the cubs were bottle-fed at first, their caregivers didn’t cuddle them or coo at them and instead wore bear-scented bear suits during feedings once the cubs’ eyes had opened. At PAWS, one of two rehabilitation centers in Washington licensed by the state to raise American black bears, the staff and volunteers take pains to be invisible to all the animals in their care. Video cameras were used to monitor the cubs and guillotine doors allowed staff to keep the bears separated from caregivers while they cleaned the enclosures and hid skunk cabbages, blueberries and other foods found in the wild.
“They don’t see us, ever. We don’t talk to them. We don’t name the animals because we don’t want our staff or volunteers to get attached,” Convy said. “We make them work hard for their food.”
In October, an elk hunter found an orphaned cub he saw alone over several days in the forest between Cle Elum and Wenatchee, according to Convy and Beausoleil.
The cub, 9 or 10 months old, was also brought to PAWS, where she was eventually introduced and housed with the two cubs that were released last Tuesday.
“They play and fight and compete for their food. They kind of help each other learn the foraging skills mom isn’t there to help with,” Convy said of the practice of housing same-species animals together.
On Wednesday, that bear was released near Blewett Pass.
For now, PAWS’ bear enclosures — which have capacity to care for up to six bears — are empty, providing a welcome reprieve before new cubs become orphaned over the summer and fall by hunters, cars or other means.
PAWS — an acronym for the Progressive Animal Welfare Society — started out in 1967 as a shelter for domestic cats and dogs in need of adoption. People began bringing injured bunnies, possums, birds and other animals to the shelter, propelling the nonprofit into wildlife rehabilitation in the early 1980s, CEO Heidi Wills said.
The center, which began caring for American black bears 30 years ago, has long since outgrown PAWS’ 7-acre campus that’s become increasingly urban.
“We contend with a lot of noise, people honking horns, voices from the road, fireworks and also human smells,” Wills said.
In recent years, PAWS raised $25 million to purchase 25 acres along Highway 9 in unincorporated Snohomish County and prepare the site to become home to a wildlife rehabilitation hospital.
“We’re expecting the building permit from Snohomish County any day now,” Wills said in a Wednesday phone interview. “In Snohomish, we can keep these animals from acclimating to human scents and sounds because their best defense in the wild is a healthy fear of humans.”
By month’s end, Wills said PAWS will be launching a new capital campaign to raise $7 million to build enclosures for large raptors, medium-sized raptors, songbirds, small mammals like raccoons and beavers, medium-sized carnivores like bobcats, lynx and wolverines, and of course, black bears.
The new bear enclosures, which alone are expected to cost more than $1 million, will have capacity for 15 to 20 bears, separated by age and size. While PAWS’ shelter for companion animals and its administrative and educational staff will continue to work out of the Lynnwood location, Wills expects to move into the new wildlife center sometime next year.