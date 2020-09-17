MEDFORD, Oregon — An Oregon man has been formally charged with setting an arson fire in the southwest part of the state that damaged 15 properties.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Michael Jarrod Bakkela, of Salem, Oregon, started a fire behind a home in Phoenix on Sept. 8 as strong, dry winds pummeled the state.
He is not being charged with starting a much larger fire in Ashland, Oregon which began the same day.
Bakkela is being held on an enhanced bail of $5 million in Jackson County and faces 32 criminal counts, including two counts of first-degree arson, 15 counts of criminal mischief, 14 counts of reckless endangerment and one count of methamphetamine possession.
He was scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday.