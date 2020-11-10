WASHINGTON – Republican lawmakers from the Northwest have declined to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Instead, they are backing a barrage of Trump campaign lawsuits without directly endorsing the president’s allegation that the vote was rigged.
But a former top GOP lawyer and Washington’s Republican secretary of state said the legal challenges will not change the outcome of the race and – coupled with Trump’s claims that he lost because of widespread cheating – risk undermining public trust in the nation’s election system.
“I have no problem whatsoever with doing every recount you’re entitled to,” said Mark Braden, who served as chief counsel to the Republican National Committee from 1979 to 1989. “...I have problems with people claiming that the system isn’t fair and doesn’t work.”
Braden, who represented GOP candidate Dino Rossi in Washington’s 2004 gubernatorial race, said recounts and litigation can make a difference in a race like that, in which former Gov. Chris Gregoire edged Rossi by just 129 votes after a recount.
“If this was the Rossi race and the difference was a few hundred votes, then this stuff would be meaningful,” Braden said. “It’s not meaningful when you’re talking about tens of thousands of votes.”
Biden leads Trump by more than 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania and more than 36,000 votes in Nevada, two of the decisive states.
Races in Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska also remain close, but Biden has won enough electoral votes to prevail even if Trump wins all three of those states.
A handful of GOP senators – Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ben Sasse of Nebraska – have congratulated Biden and called him “president-elect,” but most of their fellow Republicans have sided with Trump.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said the Eastern Washington Republican supported the president’s stance.
“Cathy believes that every legal vote should be counted and that President Trump has every right to seek legal recourse in response to allegations of voter fraud and impropriety,” spokesman Jared Powell said in a statement. “She believes integrity and transparency in the election process is foundational to American democracy.”
The Trump campaign and the RNC have filed lawsuits in several key swing states. None has produced evidence of widespread or systemic fraud.
Voter fraud does happen and is prosecuted by states, but election officials say it is extremely rare. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has catalogued 1,298 proven cases of voter fraud since 1982, or an average of about 34 per year.
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, representing Central Washington, said he wants to see the Trump campaign’s lawsuits work their way through the courts. But, he added, “That doesn’t mean that I believe there was illegal activity in any state.”
“Unless you’ve got hard evidence, accusations like that are not well-founded,” Newhouse said in an interview Saturday. “And that’s why I think a legal challenge is OK and reasonable, but to come to that conclusion before the results of any kind of recount or investigation, I think, probably does diminish the confidence the American people have in our system.
"And so, if I were president," Newhouse added, "I would be very, very cautious about making that kind of a statement.”
GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of southwest Washington echoed Newhouse.
“We have not seen the evidence that would change the outcome in the several states needed to overturn the results of the election, but like all Americans the president has the right to press his claims in court,” Herrera Beutler said. “... The public will ultimately have more confidence in our election system if the vote count and legal process is allowed to reach its conclusion.”
Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both Idaho Republicans, did not respond to questions about Trump’s cheating claims on Monday.
Judges have already dismissed some of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits on lack of merit. Benji Cover, an associate professor of law at the University of Idaho, said unfounded claims the president and his allies are spreading online could erode trust in voting systems.
“Part of the problem is that there’s a pretty high threshold to win a lawsuit in a court,” said Benji Cover, an associate professor of law at the University of Idaho. “You can’t just walk into a court with innuendo and big claims that you can’t back up with any evidence, but there’s a very, very low bar to spreading disinformation and misinformation online.”
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican and the state’s top election official, said the election has gone remarkably well – especially in light of the challenges posed by COVID-19 – thanks to the work of election administrators.
“He’s making an attack not only on the system,” Wyman said of Trump. “He’s making a very personal attack on the integrity of the officials that do this work on behalf of their citizens and their states.”
Braden agreed that Trump’s refusal to concede won’t stop the Bidens from occupying the White House after Inauguration Day.
“It is lots of huffing and puffing about nothing, in the end,” he said. “There are going to be new drapes at the White House and Dr. (Jill) Biden is going to get to choose them.”
Even so, Cover said, the Trump campaign’s effort could do damage.
“I’m less concerned about a legal strategy upending this election,” he said. “I’m more concerned about misinformation generating confusion and sowing doubt for millions of Americans. Over 70 million people voted for Donald Trump, and it is a gut punch when the person you voted for loses.
"… But there’s such a striking difference between how weak the case is in the court of law and how wild the claims are in the court of public opinion. It’s really unprecedented.”