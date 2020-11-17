The tally of new COVID-19 infections hit another high-water mark Monday in north central Idaho.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said the rapidly escalating jump in infections is alarming.
“The first case of COVID-19 in the district was confirmed March 24,” Macke said. “It took us six months to reach our first 1,000 cases. Twenty-seven days later we reached 2,000 cases; 17 days later we reached 3,000 cases and today (Monday), 10 days after our 3,000th case, we have reached over 4,000 cases.
“It is crucial,” she added, that people take the appropriate steps to protect themselves and others.
The district recorded 312 new cases Monday, which includes infections from the weekend, for a total of 4,177 COVID-19 cases. That included 299 newly confirmed cases and 13 probable cases.
It is an increase from the previous Monday’s total of 251 new cases, which also was a record.
Monday’s count includes 143 newly confirmed and 11 probable cases in Nez Perce County; 67 confirmed and two probable in Latah County; 20 confirmed in Idaho County; 62 confirmed cases in Clearwater County; and seven confirmed cases in Lewis County.