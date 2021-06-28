There will be no rockets red glare in Walla Walla this year, officially.
The City of Walla Walla's fireworks are postponed due to fire risk. Dry, hot conditions and high winds predicted in the region this weekend lead to increased fire risk, officials said Tuesday, June 29.
Walla Walla City Council held a special meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss fire risks, the city's annual firework show and consider adopting an ordinance that would allow the city to prohibit fireworks during extreme fire conditions.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton predicts 100-105 degree temperatures with 20% humidity Sunday, July 4.
Council discussed whether they could ban fireworks this year. However, Washington state law requires cities determine firework restrictions at least one year in advance, meaning the city would have needed to take action before June 28, 2020 for this Independence Day.
The city can recommend residents not set off fireworks but cannot outright ban private use.
The only way around this one-year period would be if Gov. Jay Inslee imposed an emergency fireworks ban. However, lobbyist Mara Machulsky consulted for the city on the matter and said Inslee does not expect to take such action.
Firework stand owner and licensed pyrotechnician Chris Price urged council members to consider how a ban might hurt businesses and requested as much advance notice as possible in the case of an emergency firework ban.
“Have you talked to the display company about the public display cancellation?” asked Price. “Due to the fact that you are lighting over a watered grass territory, canceling that does have a negative impact on the stands for the people because it’s actually going to put more pressure on the stands to sell more product.”
Council declined to use last year's stand sales as a baseline for firework stand sales because the pandemic conditions created a larger incentive to engage in outdoor activities than usual.
One man argued that safety should not be risked for fireworks sales.
“I don’t mean to disrespect spokesmen for the fireworks industry, but give me a break, man,” he said. “Look at what’s going on; it’s 115 degrees right now.”
Lacking a motion to continue the discussion the public display has been postponed.
In addition, an ordinance was approved 6-1, which will allow city officials to prohibit fireworks during emergency conditions effective June 29, 2022.
Fireworks have been banned in other parts of the Walla Walla Valley.
Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner implemented a burn ban, which includes setting off fireworks June 21.
College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez banned personal fireworks, Monday, June 28.
The Bureau of Land Management issued a fire restrictions Tuesday, June 29, which will take effect in Walla Walla County on Thursday, July 1.
Walla Walla city council members and city officials ask people to take extra precautions this July 4, despite no firework ban in place.
Some legal fireworks in Walla Walla include cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, hand-held sparklers and ground spinners. Illegal fireworks include those that travel more than 20 feet off the ground or 15 feet along the ground, air spinners, parachutes and cakes. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, explosive devices and sky rockets are illegal statewide.
State law sets when fireworks can be sold and used, including June 28-July 5, Dec. 27-31 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
In Walla Walla city limits, fireworks are allowed 9 a.m.-midnight July 4.