The Tri-Cities is one of the fastest growing areas in Washington and with that growth comes new dining opportunities. Here’s a round-up of the latest news on upcoming restaurant openings in 2022, including those set to open this month:
Hooked Seafood Boil & Bar
A seafood restaurant took over the space occupied by P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in the northwest corner of the Columbia Center mall parking lot. Hooked Seafood Boil & Bar is at 8108 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick next door to Maharaja: The Taste of India, which opened in fall 2020. The restaurant launched with a soft opening just after Christmas, officially opening in January.
Popeyes
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is coming to a major Tri-Cities intersection. The popular fast-food restaurant chain has plans to build along Highway 395 near Clearwater Avenue and Vista Way, according to site plans submitted to the city of Kennewick. Renovations have yet to be seen at the site of the former used car lot at 240 N. Ely St.
Bruchi’s
Bruchi’s CheeseSteaks & Subs on Kennewick Avenue is moving just down the street to a new location with a drivethrough. The new restaurant at 2615 W. Kennewick Ave. plans to open this week. Bruchi’s owner Mike Scott bought the half-acre parcel, formerly Fresh Leaf Co., last year after Fresh Leaf moved to a new spot in Richland. The new restaurant will have a bigger dining area and drive-thru. The old 2417 W. Kennewick location already has closed. Tri-Cities has six Bruchi’s outlets — one in Richland on Jadwin Avenue, one in Pasco off Burden Boulevard and four in Kennewick.
Jersey Mike’s
A new Jersey Mike’s outlet opened in Vintner Square in the Queensgate area of Richland on Jan. 12. This is the fifth Tri-Cities Jersey Mike’s location. The newest sandwich shop is at 2729 Queensgate Drive. Jersey Mike’s offers in-store dining, online ordering and delivery through their app and third party partners. The former Dupus Boomer’s restaurant, on the corner of George Washington Way and Swift Boulevard in Richland, is being transformed by Joey Casados and his wife, Amanda Thavone, into Flight Tap & Table taphouse.
Tap & Table
Flight Tap & Table is reinvigorating the former home of Dupus Boomer’s in Richland. The “new era taphouse” will offer a wide variety of beer, cocktails and small plates. They’ll have 40 TVs for sports, and an expansive second story balcony with great views with your drink. The flights aren’t only for the craft beer.
Traditionally flights consist of a sampling of several beers or cocktails in smaller glasses, but at Flight Tap, diners will be able to try the food options in “flight” format, as well. Cocktail flights are set to include favorites such as mimosas, bloody marys and margaritas. Flight Tap is set to open near the end of January at 502 Swift Blvd.
Crumbl Pasco
Richland Crumbl Cookies franchise owners Kevin Hatch and Ian Taylor are opening a new Pasco location, which means each of the Tri-Cities will have a location. The future Pasco store is expected to open at the beginning of March at 5025 Road 68, in a former nail salon across the parking lot from Yoke’s Fresh Market.
The chain already has more than 260 locations in 36 states just four years after opening its first store in Utah. The bakery features four weekly rotating cookie flavors selected from a menu of 40 recipes, along with the standard warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies. They also specialize in seasonal and holiday related flavors.
“It’s something new every week. We love the model that Crumbl has for that,” said Hatch. Crumbl also has six ice cream flavors, such as peanut butter chocolate, sea salt toffee, churro and hot chocolate.
Summer’s Hub
Richland native Chris Corbin has been working for six years toward making his dream of a food truck “mecca” a reality. Corbin broke ground on the 3-acre lot in December, with plans to be open this spring.
Summer’s Hub, named for Corbin’s daughter, is located in between the Sportsman’s Warehouse and Chuck E. Cheese in Kennewick. The Hub will feature space on a secured, asphalt lot for 28 food trucks with necessary hook ups, including electric, gas and water.
In the middle of the lot will be a 7,000-square-foot building, that will house Brady’s Brats & Burgers, along with family style picnic tables for dining, a small stage for concerts and entertainment and restrooms.
The building will have glass garage doors to roll up and let in fresh air during summer months and close to keep customers warm during the winter.
Ice Harbor Brewery
Ice Harbor Brewery is moving its flagship location. Fans won’t have to go far though as their new pub and brewery will only be about a quarter mile away.
The new location will be one of the first to open as part of a redevelopment of the old juice processing plant in downtown Kennewick.
Owners Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish said the new location will double their seating indoors, offer a large outdoor area and double the room they have for production. They hope to open in May.
Graze
A popular sandwich shop is looking to open a fourth Tri-Cities location. Graze, which has a restaurant in each of the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, plans to open a new Kennewick location later this year.
Graze owner John Lastoskie told the Herald the new restaurant is still very much in progress, and he hopes to have it open in August.
It will be going in at 131 N. Ely St. the former home of a longtime favorite, China Cafe, which closed in November.
