Firefighting officials report that the Lick Creek Fire has burned 63,533 acres and containment work is focusing on the land’s south side.
Incident Commander Randy Johnson reported during a 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, public briefing at Pomeroy High School that dry grasses, brush and timber are fueling the flames.
“All of those things are setting low moisture values that we haven’t seen in years that we’ve been able to track,” said Johnson. “Not only for this particular date and time of year, but ever recorded. We’re seeing conditions on the ground out there that are more in line with the end of August than they are with the first part of July.”
Operation Section Chief Nathan Goodrich shared an operational update on the area on Wednesday, July 14. While the north and east flanks are mostly in patrol status, the southern flanks are operational priorities.
Winds are expected to increase to up to 25 mph gusts. Depending on alignment of wind and terrain, this may aid firefighters by pushing the fire back on itself or it may test containment lines.
The Lick Creek Fire is in Asotin County and is burning 63,533 acres; it is about 20% contained.
The fire started July 7 was caused by lightning. Currently, 666 firefighters are fighting the fire. Resources on the scene include 16 crews, 54 engines, 12 dozers and 21 water tenders.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
On Wednesday, July 14, the Green Ridge Fire, about 30 minutes east of Walla Walla, continues, burning 392 acres, about 50 acres larger than the previous day. Firefighters are continuing line construction on the eastern flank and single engine air tankers are dropping retardant to strengthen fire lines.
The fire began Wednesday, July 7, and about 237 firefighters are fighting the fire. Current resources on the scene include seven crews, six engines and three water tenders. The wildfire is 10% contained.
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628.
All forest service lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest remain closed.
Washington Smoke Information has reported “Moderate” levels of air quality in the city of Walla Walla.
The Snake River Complex Fire, 20 miles south of Lewiston, is burning 96,162 acres.
The Burbank Fire, eight miles northeast of Yakima, is 98% contained and is burning 13,000 acres.
The Chuweah Creek Fire, that began July 12, is burning 15,000 acres.