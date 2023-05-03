Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Columbia County through 545 PM PDT... At 510 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Dayton, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH