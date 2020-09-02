PULLMAN — The National Guard will begin testing Washington State University students and employees for COVID-19 next week in an effort to increase testing capacity in Pullman.
Cougar Health Services medical director Bonnie de Vries told community leaders Tuesday that WSU has been slow in getting its own testing operations running. However, Cougar Health Services started testing students Monday and will receive additional help from a National Guard unit.
“We’re trying to just increase capacity as much as we can and hoping that, especially with the National Guard, that after a week or so we will have enough volume of testing to have a better idea of what’s happening in our community,” she said.
Colleen Kerr, of WSU government relations, said the National Guard can stay in Pullman as long as the university wants it too. The unit will come from Yakima and is being funded by FEMA. Representatives from the unit are expected to be in Pullman today to help plan for the unit’s arrival, scheduled for Tuesday.
Kerr also said there is an effort to hire a private company to test WSU students through the coming Labor Day weekend.