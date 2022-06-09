It’s the duel over the dams.
In a news release published Thursday morning, a coalition of Republican congressmen from around the Northwest, led by Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, detailed their plan for protecting the Four Lower Snake River Dams.
Just a few hours later, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray released an draft report weighing the impacts of breaching the dams and possible mitigation efforts.
Both announcements are the latest advancements in the heated debate surrounding the Snake River. For years now, tribal leaders and environmental activists have advocated for breaching the dams to save dwindling populations of chinook salmon, steelhead and lamprey, as well as a way of life for the Nez Pearce Tribe. Those efforts had a big win in 2021, when Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson released a $33 billion plan to breach the four dams on the lower Snake River.
On the other side of the debate, advocates argue breaching the dams would negatively impact agriculture, tourism and Pacific Northwest residents who rely on the energy generated by the hydroelectric dams.
The draft report is a comprehensive look at the benefits currently provided by the dams, and the actions that have been considered to replace those benefits if the dam were breached, like the plan Simpson broached last year. It estimates that breaching the dams and mitigating the loss of energy, irrigation and transportation benefits would cost between $10.3 billion to $27.2 billion.
The process of breaching the dams and the inevitable clean-up could cost between $1.2 to $2 billion, according to the Inslee-Murry report.
The release of the draft report Thursday morning marks the beginning of a month-long public comment period that will end July 11. Inslee and Murray have said they are keeping an open mind, and that the final report will be used to inform the recommendations on whether the dams should be breached or retained.
Breaching the dams would eliminate all commodity barging between the Tri-Cities and the Lewiston and Clarkston area, according to the report. Farmers around the Palouse rely on barges to move their wheat, and breaching the dams would mean a heavy reliance on railroads and trucking instead. The report states that significant improvements to rail lines and roadways would be needed, and compensation for increased transportation costs, infrastructure maintenance and loss of jobs would need to be considered. Those improvements could cost between $542 million and $4.8 billion.
Breaching the dams also would impact the water supply for farmers who rely on reservoirs and elevated groundwater levels to irrigate their crops. In 2021, the combined production value of irrigated land along the Snake River was estimated to be nearly $338 million. The report states that a variety of replacement actions are possible, including deepening of wells, for an estimated cost between $188 million to $1 billion.
The dams on the Snake River are part of a broader hydroelectric system along the Columbia River that provide power to residents in Washington and Oregon. By examining several studies on potential energy replacements, the independent consultant in charge of the report determined the energy generated could be replaced by increased reliance on wind and solar energy.
However, those replacements would need to be in place prior to breaching the dams in order to avoid significant impacts to the regional energy system and the communities it serves. Offsetting the loss of energy could cost anywhere from $8.3 billion to $18.6 billion.
“Replacing the energy production of the LSRD would take time, funding, planning and collaboration across all stakeholders to ensure that the region’s future clean energy goals are met, the region maintains a reliable system, and customers, especially the most vulnerable, are not overly burdened by increased electricity rates,” the report states.
