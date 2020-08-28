BENTON CITY — A mother and her three kids were killed in a mobile home fire in Benton City on Thursday.
They’d been moving into the mobile home from a nearby apartment and decided to sleep there because the mobile home had air conditioning, said family friend Lucia Martinez.
She identified her friend as Macaria Martinez and her teen daughter and son, Ruth and Luis, and a grade-school daughter, Michelle.
Macaria Martinez’s husband is reportedly working out of state, possibly fighting forest fires, said Lucia Martinez.
The victims’ names will be officially released after their identities are confirmed by the coroner, said Benton County sheriff’s officials.
Faustino Lopez, a neighbor at the Green Acres Mobile Home and RV Park, told the Herald he was sleeping and heard several loud blasts, likely from propane tanks. He then saw flames shooting into the air 20 to 30 feet and scorching nearby trees.
He heard another neighbor calling for help as the fire started burning toward their mobile home in the area off Babs Avenue.
Lopez said some neighbors tried to open the front door of the Martinez home but the door was already too hot.